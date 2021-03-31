Police chief of Longboat Key resigns to take new position

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Town of Longboat Key has announced that its police chief has submitted her resignation.
Police Chief Kelli Smith has submitted her resignation effective April 30, 2021. Smith has accepted the Police Chief position at Florida Gulf Coast University.
A release from Town Manager Tom Harmer said:
“We are disappointed that she will be moving on, but thankful for her efforts to bring positive change after Chief Cumming retired. We appreciate her hard work to enhance training and update departmental policies and practices. We understand this was an opportunity that was presented to her, and hard to turn down. We wish Chief Smith well in her new position, and look forward to working with her over the next several weeks to help prepare the Police Department for the transition.”
An interim chief will be appointed during the transition to a new chief.
