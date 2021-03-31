North Port police charge man with Tuesday morning murder

North Port Police received a call Tuesday morning about a possible suicide attempt at a home in the 2200 block of Yancy Street. According to a news release, when they arrived, they discovered a female, alive, laying on her back with a gunshot wound to the left side of her head. An AR-15 short-barrel rifle was in her left hand. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.