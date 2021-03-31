Gov. Ron DeSantis to request $1,000 bonuses for teachers & principals

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will be requesting the legislature to approve $1,000 bonuses for teachers and principals across the state of Florida.
The governor had previously announced that he would be giving $1,000 bonuses to first responders out of the state’s $10 billion for COVID-19 relief.
Speaking at a news conference Wednesday at Palm Harbor University High School, he said funds for the teacher bonuses will come from the state’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, and should affect around 180,000 classroom teachers and around 36,000 principals statewide.
“The past year included so much uncertainty for our state’s students, parents and educators,” said DeSantis. “In Florida, we knew how important it was for our students to return to school, and our principals and teachers answered the call. I urge the Florida Legislature to join me in awarding our great educators through this bonus program as a show of gratitude for their actions and hard work.”
The governor also clarified that this money would not be coming out of the $50 million set aside for teacher salary increases.
