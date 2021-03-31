Goodbye heat, Hello cold wind!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a warm evening, then a big change for Thursday morning. A few isolated showers or thundershowers are possible in the early morning as the front moves across the Suncoast. Winds out of the northwest start the day, only 10-15 mph. But those winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph (and higher gusts) by lunchtime as cool High Pressure takes over the southeastern states. Temperatures could fall into the lower 70s by afternoon. That sets up two very cool mornings, mainly in the 40s, Friday and Saturday.