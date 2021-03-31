First Alert Weather: Strong cold front will bring big weather changes to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the last warm and humid day this week. Highs will be in the mid-80s in coastal communities and near 90 inland. The day will be humid but dry, with the exception of inland Hardee and DeSoto counties where showers and thunderstorms may develop late in the afternoon. These storms will build due to sea breeze interactions and light winds and will be slow movers. Some of the rain could be heavy. Coastal communities should stay dry.