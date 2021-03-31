First Alert Weather: Strong cold front will bring big weather changes to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the last warm and humid day this week. Highs will be in the mid-80s in coastal communities and near 90 inland. The day will be humid but dry, with the exception of inland Hardee and DeSoto counties where showers and thunderstorms may develop late in the afternoon. These storms will build due to sea breeze interactions and light winds and will be slow movers. Some of the rain could be heavy. Coastal communities should stay dry.
Tomorrow, there could be some morning showers in advance of an approaching cold front. Severe weather is not expected but morning drive-time could feature a few showers. Any rains will clear early in the day and by noon the front will be on the doorstep. Winds will pick up in the afternoon and become gusty in the evening.
Boating conditions will deteriorate and the dry air will increase wildfire risks. Temperatures will become cool and the sticky humidity vanishes. Friday the high will only be in the low 70s with lows in the upper 40s.
