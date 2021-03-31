FDOH update sees COVID-19 positivity rise to 6.67%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, rising to 6.67% Tuesday, up from 6.26% the day before.
On the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 5.77% and 6.50% respectively.
The state is also reporting 5,166 new cases since Monday, bringing the statewide total to 2,057,735. The state reported 87 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 33,425. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
The state has opened up vaccine appointments to age 40 and over, in addition to frontline healthcare workers, educators and staff in K-12 schools, law enforcement officers and individuals with medical vulnerability.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 87,837
SECOND DOSE: 92,714
TOTAL= 180, 551
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 66,368
SECOND DOSE: 58,453
TOTAL= 124,951
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 34,769; Residents: 33,976; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 793
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 635: Hospitalizations*: Residents: 1,425; Nonresidents: 41
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 15,731 (46%); Female: 17,871 (53%); Unknown/No data: 374 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,779 (8%); White: 21,125 (62%); Other: 5,561 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,511 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,520 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 18,567 (55%); Unknown/No Data: 7,889 (23%)
Click here for more information about this data.
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 29,359; Residents: 27,947; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,412
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 787; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,295; Nonresidents: 61
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 12,992 (46%); Female: 14,809 (53%); Unknown/No data: 146 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,613 (6%); White: 19,939 (71%); Other: 2,126 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,269 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,058 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 15,680 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 9,209 (33%)
