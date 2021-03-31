FDOH update sees COVID-19 positivity rise to 6.67%

By ABC7 Staff | March 31, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 3:35 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, rising to 6.67% Tuesday, up from 6.26% the day before.

On the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 5.77% and 6.50% respectively.

The state is also reporting 5,166 new cases since Monday, bringing the statewide total to 2,057,735. The state reported 87 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 33,425. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state has opened up vaccine appointments to age 40 and over, in addition to frontline healthcare workers, educators and staff in K-12 schools, law enforcement officers and individuals with medical vulnerability.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 87,837

SECOND DOSE: 92,714

TOTAL= 180, 551

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 66,368

SECOND DOSE: 58,453

TOTAL= 124,951

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 34,769; Residents: 33,976; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 793

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 635: Hospitalizations*: Residents: 1,425; Nonresidents: 41

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42

Gender: Male: 15,731 (46%); Female: 17,871 (53%); Unknown/No data: 374 (<1%)

Race: Black: 2,779 (8%); White: 21,125 (62%); Other: 5,561 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,511 (13%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,520 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 18,567 (55%); Unknown/No Data: 7,889 (23%)

Click here for more information about this data.

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 29,359; Residents: 27,947; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,412

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 787; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,295; Nonresidents: 61

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 48

Gender: Male: 12,992 (46%); Female: 14,809 (53%); Unknown/No data: 146 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,613 (6%); White: 19,939 (71%); Other: 2,126 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,269 (15%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,058 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 15,680 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 9,209 (33%)

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

