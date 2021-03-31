Eviction moratorium extended through the end of June 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that the eviction moratorium that was set to expire today, will be extended through June 30, 2021.
The halt was signed by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, due to the continued situation involving the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health,” said Walensky. “Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions, is a step to stop the virus from continuing to spread.”
You can read the order in its entirety here.
