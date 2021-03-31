Community paramedics in Manatee County administer COVID-19 vaccines at home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Community paramedics are the middle ground between a social worker and a hospital’s emergency first responders - and they’re helping the Suncoast get vaccinated.
“These folks will go out and look for people that have fallen through the healthcare cracks,” Manatee County EMS Deputy Chief Sean Dwyer said. “It’s your chronic falls, your substance abuse, your mental health.”
The community paramedics in Manatee County have started making house calls - administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those that are homebound and unable to get the vaccine themselves. For someone like Bradenton’s Rowena DuVal, it provides her with an opportunity she wouldn’t have had otherwise.
“It was just something I couldn’t do. And I knew I couldn’t be in a line in a car, I couldn’t be in a line standing,” DuVal said.
Community paramedics have only been in Manatee County for about five years - Dwyer says the program is still in its infancy.
If you or a loved one is homebound and can’t get to a vaccine appointment, there are three ways to request this service:
- Fill out this form
- Call: 866-779-6121
- Email: HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com
DuVal said it provides “a lot of comfort” knowing she was able to get vaccinated and is allowed to be around people again.
