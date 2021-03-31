Chalkboard Champion: Teacher excelling through in-class and online learning

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - “Thank you! I absolutely love doing this. It’s because of them why I’m here. I can’t picture myself doing anything else.”
That was the reaction from Rebecca Rouse when she was surprised during a virtual meeting and told she was the recipient of $500 and a May Custom Home/ABC 7 Chalkboard Champion.
Rebecca Rouse teaches English at Braden River High School and was nominated by her student Kaylee Cooper.
“She’s been a very supportive teacher throughout everything this year. She adapted really well to online learning for all of our students and she just has always been there to reach out if you need help with anything,” said Cooper.
Cooper mentioned her teacher provides feedback after each individual assignment and that has helped her a lot during the pandemic and throughout the online learning process.
“She’s just always been there for anyone in her class. It’s really different. It’s definitely weird for my senior year but I feel like I’m getting used to it and our school has been doing a lot to make it feel as normal as possible,” Cooper added.
Thank you Rebecca Rouse for all you do to make an impact on Manatee County students!
