Capitol Watch for Wednesday, March 31

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The following events/topics are scheduled today in Tallahassee and elsewhere:
LAWMAKER RECORDS EXEMPTION DEBATED: The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee will take up a bill (SB 1488), filed by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, that would create a public-records exemption for information about the home addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth of state lawmakers, Cabinet members and their spouses and children. (8 a.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
TRANSGENDER ATHLETES AT ISSUE: The Senate Health Policy Committee will consider a proposal (SB 2012), filed by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, that could prevent transgender girls and women from competing in women’s high-school and college sports. (8 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
HOUSE BUDGET CONSIDERED: The House Appropriations Committee will take up a nearly $97.1 billion budget proposal (PCB APC 21-01) for the fiscal year that starts July 1. (9 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
IMPACT FEES EYED: The House Ways & Means Committee and the Senate Finance and Tax Committee will consider bills (HB 337 and SB 750), filed by Rep. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, and Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, that would place additional restrictions on local impact fees. (House meeting at 9 a.m., Morris Hall. Senate meeting at 11 a.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
PERMIT EXTENSIONS PROPOSED: The Senate Rules Committee will take up a proposal (SB 912), filed by Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, that would allow the extension of consumptive-use water permits and development permits during states of emergency. (11 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
SENATE BUDGET TAKEN UP: The Senate Appropriations Committee is slated to consider the Senate’s nearly $95 billion budget proposal (SPB 2500) for the fiscal year that starts July 1. (1 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
DRINKS TO GO ON MENU: The House will take up numerous bills during a floor session, including a measure (HB 329), filed by Rep. Josie Tomkow, R-Polk City, that would allow restaurants to sell or deliver alcoholic beverages to go if the drinks are accompanied by food. Among the other bills is a proposal (HB 241), filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, that would spell out a series of parental rights on issues such as education and health care. (4 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
Also:
PAROLE CASES CONSIDERED: The Florida Commission on Offender Review will meet. (9 a.m. Call-in number: 1-877–309–2073. Code: 337350165)
HOMELESSNESS ISSUES DISCUSSED: The state Council on Homelessness will meet. (9 a.m. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/364066509)
UNEMPLOYMENT CASES WEIGHED: The state Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission will meet. (9:30 a.m. Call-in number: 850-988-5144. Conference ID: 756701156)
SENIOR HOUSING ON AGENDA: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., will hold a news conference to discuss a proposal to create a tax credit to help seniors modify their homes and live independently. (10 a.m., Paradise Island Mobile Home Community, 1001 Starkey Road, Largo.)
DEUTCH TOUTS STIMULUS PLAN: U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., will make a series of appearances in South Florida to tout a recently approved $1.9 trillion federal stimulus plan. (10 a.m., Inter Miami CF Station, 1800 N.W. 49th St., Fort Lauderdale. Also, 11:30 a.m., Covenant House Florida, 733 Breakers Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Also, 12:30 p.m., Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 S.W. Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Also, 1:30 p.m., YMCA Boca Raton, 6631 Palmetto Circle South, Boca Raton. Also, virtual town hall at 6:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CongressmanTedDeutch/live)
FRIED DISCUSSES FARMWORKER ISSUES: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will take part in an online roundtable with farmworkers and representatives of several groups. (1 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84703521234?pwd=bkVDL1h5cmpWamRsYW00WnhnankwUT09#success)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.