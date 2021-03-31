Capitol Watch for Wednesday, March 31

DRINKS TO GO ON MENU: The House will take up numerous bills during a floor session, including a measure (HB 329), filed by Rep. Josie Tomkow, R-Polk City, that would allow restaurants to sell or deliver alcoholic beverages to go if the drinks are accompanied by food. Among the other bills is a proposal (HB 241), filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, that would spell out a series of parental rights on issues such as education and health care. (4 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)