Publix cancels Wednesday scheduling opportunity for COVID-19 vaccines, no appointments Easter weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix pharmacies will not have appointments during Easter weekend, so the chain will cancel its Wednesday scheduling opportunity in Florida.
The online reservation system will reopen Friday, April 2, for appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments to receive second doses are not affected by this change.
Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix pharmacy.
With the exception of this week, the online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at 7 a.m. for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies. This is as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.
