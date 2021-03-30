One more warm day, then windy and cooler!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Enjoy the last warm day before the north winds really cool us down Thursday.
We’re tracking a cold front that will move across the Suncoast by Thursday morning, but many of us will see little to nothing for moisture. We will see gusty north winds and much cooler air Thursday, possibly even temperatures falling during the afternoon.
Friday and Saturday morning will bring lows down near 50 in Sarasota, even 40s to the north and east. Our cool high pressure will start to move away Easter Sunday. That means slightly warmer temps return day after day, but our dry weather pattern continues well into April.
