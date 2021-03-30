Manatee County’s Emergency Rental Assistance program can help residents financially impacted by COVID-19

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Although the federal ban on renter evictions was extended through the end of June, Manatee County officials want to remind local renters and landlords that help is available for those who have fallen behind on rent payments as a result of losses from the pandemic.
Since launching six weeks ago, 430 Manatee County residents have applied for assistance from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.
County officials say there’s enough funding to serve up to 1,500 people a month for much of 2021. Eligible renters may receive grant funds for up to 12 months of assistance, if needed, through November 2021, whichever is less. Funds will be paid directly to the landlord for delinquent rent bills.
Applicants must be at or below 80 percent of the area median income, which is $43,850/year for a one-person household. Renters who are at or below 50 percent of the AMI - $26,800/year for a one-person household - are given priority, along with those who have documented unemployment for more than 90 days.
This is based on the number of people living in your household and the total income for all in your household - including spouses, roommates, elderly parents, adult children, etc.
Full details and the application portal for this program can be found by clicking here.
Manatee County homeowners have until Friday to apply for assistance from the Mortgage Assistance Program. That program provides grants to homeowners residing in Manatee County and its municipalities who are delinquent on mortgage payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of March 1, 2020. Forty-four residents have applied for help through the MAP.
For more information on the Manatee County Government, visit here or call (941) 748-4501.
