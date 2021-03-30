Manatee County leaders prepare for holiday beach crowds

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Local officials are taking steps to ensure the upcoming busy beach holidays of Easter Sunday and Memorial Day weekend go smoothly, Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Sauer said Tuesday.
Sauer and and other local law enforcement agencies held a news conference Tuesday to review how they are working together to help keep citizens and visitors safe at Manatee County beaches.
“Manatee County is working with our island partners and law enforcement agencies to prepare for the busy beach holidays of Easter Sunday and Memorial Day weekend,” said Sauer.
Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer said he wants people to come and enjoy local beaches, but said they should keep in mind that they are in a residential area.
“Keep your noise to a respectable level. Remember, you still have a mask ordinance in place and social distancing,” said Tokajer.
Beachgoers like Judy Burns say that’s doable. “We’re just doing what we’re supposed to do. We got our shots or are in the process of getting them,” said Burns. “We feel safe; we just enjoy the weather while being in Florida.”
In addition to COVID-19 protocols, leaders are asking people to follow other beach rules as well. “We don’t allow any alcohol on our beaches, no pets, no glass bottles,” said Tokajer.
County officials said when it comes to parking, they have no plans to close parking spots when people start arriving at the beaches.
