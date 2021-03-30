Man pleads guilty to burning down Champs store in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a Tampa store in May of last year.
Terrance Lee Hester, Jr. pleaded guilty to damaging or destroying by fire a building used in interstate commerce in connection with the burning of a Champs.
According to court documents, around midnight on May 31, 2020, a protest near a shopping plaza located at 2301 East Fowler Avenue in Tampa devolved into rioting, looting, and destruction of property. The store, located in the plaza, was set on fire and became fully engulfed.
The store suffered approximately $1.25 million in damages.
Hester was captured on surveillance footage tossing a flaming piece of cloth into the Champs store through a smashed window.
Hester faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five years, and up to 20 years, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
