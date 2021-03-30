Environmentalist warns wastewater spill could have dire consequences to sensitive Suncoast ecosystem

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Up to 480 million gallons of contaminated water is scheduled to go into Tampa Bay, in Manatee County, following a tear in a containment liner at Piney Point, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
The initial leak was reported last week. The DEP says there was unauthorized ongoing dumping of nutrient-rich wastewater at the former phosphates facility in Palmetto. It’s the same facility the Manatee County Commissioners have been working with the state to help clean up in order to prevent dumps like this one into state waters.
Environmentalists are telling us that this is a worst-case scenario and what we witness over the next several days will have a big impact on sensitive Gulf ecosystems. The DEP told ABC7 on Monday night they’re prioritizing public safety and health while simultaneously trying to minimize potential environmental impacts.
That contaminated water is scheduled to be discharged through Port Manatee. Port Manatee representatives tell ABC7 they don’t expect any impact from this on their business or operation.
“I see it as sort of insult to injury,” said Suncoast Water Keepers board member Rusty Chinnis. He says issues at Piney Point have been long debated for years.
“I mean, yeah, absolutely disappointed. I mean, this is nothing new. This has been going on. It’s a can that’s been kicked down the road,” said Chinnis.
He says the water is contaminated with nitrogen and phosphorous. “Fresh water and acidic water with trace elements of radioactivity, ammonia, and into a saltwater body in Tampa Bay,” said Chinnis.
Chinnis says this means a potential increase in algae blooms. “Our board is united in wanting a solution to this problem,” said Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia on Tuesday afternoon during an interview.
A problem they say their hands are tied on because it’s all up to the state.
“If there’s a shining light today, is that I think the state is going to make a decision soon because they have to,” said Servia.
And the people in charge at the former Piney Point facility, HRK Holdings, did tell ABC7 in an email that right now what’s most important to them is engaging in addressing the problem rather than discussing it.
ABC7 has reached out to the DEP to find out how much contaminated water has been dumped into Tampa Bay thus far but hasn’t received a response. This Thursday, at 1:30 p.m., Manatee County commissioners will be receiving an update on the Piney Point situation.
