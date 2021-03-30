Bright Futures advocates gear up for Thursday hearing

Dr. Christy Flanagan-Feddon, the program director of religion and cultural studies at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, doubts Baxley’s intentions, too. “Sen. Baxley is not being honest,” she told ABC7 via email. “The intent of the bill is to reappropriate funds that have been designated for Bright Futures and funded by the Florida Lottery,” she wrote. “There is nothing for the Legislature to guarantee; there is, however, something that they can raid, which is what they are trying to do, while furthering the anti-intellectual agenda their party has sadly become known for.”