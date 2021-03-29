Safety is ‘top priority’ as workers plan to empty contaminated water from Piney Point

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is telling ABC7 that public safety is the biggest priority as they prepare to bypass the waste management system to empty several million gallons of contaminated water from Piney Point reservoirs.

Crews discovered a leak last week and have been actively monitoring water capacity at the former phosphate mining site. HRK Holdings, LLC, is responsible for the operation of the closed phosphogypsum stacks, and they self-reported after finding a tear in one of the compartments.

FDEP says they are working to make sure that the bypass plan will be safe for the public.

In a release, they said:

“The department’s top priority is ensuring the protection of public safety and health and minimizing any potential environmental impacts. To that end, today, the department has issued an Emergency Final Order requiring that HRK take immediate action and implement all necessary steps to ensure the integrity of the stack system and its lined impoundments and prevent an uncontrolled discharge. HRK and their third-party engineer have determined their actions are not able to prevent a catastrophic failure without a preventative controlled release. In accordance with the provisions of the Emergency Final Order, HRK has notified the department that they plan to begin dischargers to Port Manatee as a marine discharge location.”

ABC7 reached out to Manatee County Commissioner Reggie Bellamy, but he said the situation was being assessed and that he would not make a comment at this time.

