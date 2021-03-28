Venice Police officers recover SUV submerged in pond

SUV ROLLED INTO A POND IN VENICE (Source: Venice Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff | March 28, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT - Updated March 28 at 8:14 AM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Police Department recovered an SUV submerged in a pond, on Saturday.

Both VPD and Venice Fire and Rescue arrived at the intersection of Nogoya Avenue and Bay Indies Boulevard around 12:23 p.m. That’s where they found an unoccupied SUV sinking into a small pond. Police say the owner was at a nearby yard sale, when the vehicle rolled into the pond gradually becoming submerged. The car was towed out and returned to dry land.

Luckily, there was no one in the vehicle. VPD does not suspect any foul play involved in this unfortunate incident.

