Thousands of people not responding to COVID-19 vaccine appointment notifications in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There continues to be some issues related to the COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County.
Officials say that thousands of people who are registered to get the vaccine have not been answering their appointment notifications. This means that people who are signed up may have gotten the vaccine elsewhere, and they are listed in the Manatee County registration system as still waiting to get the vaccine.
The county is trying to figure out the status of 7000 people who are registered in the standby pool.
“Next week we’re really going to be targeting that 7000 group to try and contact them, and if they do not reply, we’re most likely going to remove them from the standby pool,” said Chloe Conboy, spokesperson for the Manatee County Public Safety Department. “If they meant to respond or they had issues responding that’s no problem, they can just register again in our standby pool, we’re really trying to weed out the people that haven’t responded and are desperate to get the vaccine.”
Manatee County is planning on administering 8000 first dose vaccines and 8000 second dose vaccines in the week ahead. For more information on registering for the COVID vaccine in Manatee County, you can log onto vax.mymanatee.org.
