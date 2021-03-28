Temple Emanu-El hosts virtual Passover seder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Celebrating Passover virtually might not be many people’s first choice, but after catching up with Temple Emanu-El Senior Rabbi Brenner Glickman, he brings a look at how a virtual Seder looks.
“We are absolutely dedicated to making sure everyone can observe the Seder,” said Glickman.
A religious meal celebrated on the first night of Passover was once celebrated traditionally; now celebrated in modified fashion via zoom.
‘We broadcast a Seder that was from our home and we set up a camera at our table and made the viewer feel as if they were sitting at our dining room table,” said Glickman.
A feeling Glickman said they kept it as authentic as possible, by following all standard procedures.
“We kept it authentic, we performed all and rights and rituals as it is supposed to be done,” said Glickman.
Including, rituals around the Seder plate that contains different food items with different historical meanings.
“Bitter herbs to remind us of the bitterness of slavery, parsley, and saltwater to remind us of the tears shed to remind us of our ancestors,” said Glickman.
Glickman said they also prepped their congregates earlier in the week with curbside Seder kits, that not only contained fun items, but also items of importance.
“We made sure everybody had a Haggadah which is the special prayer book used for a Seder,” said Glickman.
Temple Emanu-El streamed a Shabbat service at 6 p.m. Saturday and will also host a family-style Seder via zoom on Sunday at 6 p.m.
