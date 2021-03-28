Suncoast celebrates several religious observations this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week begins a very religious time for several different faiths along the Suncoast.
March 28th is the official start to Holy Week in the Christian church which begins with Palm Sunday. This annual tradition gets its origins from the Scripture of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem. According to Scriptures, Jesus was riding a donkey and people from all around laid palm branches along His was to honor Him. Palm Sunday is always the Sunday before Easter as the Christian Church prepares for the death and resurrection of Jesus.
Also happening during Holy week is Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Saturday and Sunday.
Holy Thursday is the day Christians celebrate the Last Supper, which is the meal Jesus had before he was taken into custody and crucified. The Last Supper is also the foundation for the modern Mass and Communion services celebrated by many Christian religions.
Good Friday is the Christian church’s remembrance of Jesus dying on the cross. This is the only day in the whole year where the Catholic church does not celebrate mass.
Also going on this week is Pesach (Passover) for the people of the Jewish faith. Passover this year runs from March 27th to April 4th. This is the annual celebration of when the angel of death “passed over” the houses of the Israelites during the tenth plague on Egypt. This marked the final plague before the Jewish people were freed from slavery under the Egyptian Pharaoh.
The celebration of Passover starts with a meal called the Seder which includes telling the story of the first Passover, discussing the story, drinking four cups of wine, eating different symbolic foods, and remembering the freedom the original Passover gave the Jewish people.
On the seventh day of Passover, the Shvi’i shel Pesach is celebrated with special prayer services and festive meals. This day commemorates the parting of the red sea by Moses, which scripture says saved the Jewish people from an attack by Pharaoh.
Also happening on March 28th, is the Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the festival of love or the festival of colors. This unique festival celebrates the arrival of spring and the end of winter and also signifies the triumph of good over evil.
Holi originated as a festival that celebrates the eternal love between Radha and Krishna, who are Hindu Goddesses and God respectfully.
This vibrant festival is celebrated with color powder being tossed on one another. The playing with color is when different people form groups armed with color powder, water guns, colored water balloons, and other fun ways to spread vibrant colors on their fellow man.
After this celebration with colors, people will clean up and dress up for family meals often with a lot of sweets. This festival is also a time of starting new, which allows its believers to mend broken relationships, and start new healthy habits.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.