Proposed bridge construction facing resistance from Cortez locals

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - The 65-foot-tall “megabridge,” planned by the Florida Department of Transportation with the intent of increasing traffic to Bradenton Beach, is facing emphatic resistance from Cortez locals and the City of Bradenton.
Currently, the bridge from Cortez to Bradenton Beach sits much lower, and has to be raised for passing boats. Traffic is regularly backed up for miles as people try to make their way to the beach.
A taller bridge would eliminate the need for the bridge to be raised, but would extend into Cortez - one of Florida’s last functioning fishing villages.
“The impact of that new bridge coming back another two football fields into the village with its side walls of support and then possible sound barriers they want to erect due to the noise from the increased traffic, is going to just destroy what is probably one of the last pieces of old Florida that’s left,” Jane VonHahmann, a long time Cortez resident, said.
VonHahmann joined a federal lawsuit against FDOT to halt progress on the bridge, a lawsuit that has recently added the City of Bradenton as a plaintiff.
The bridge’s opponents say a larger bridge doesn’t actually solve the problem - there’s simply not enough room on Bradenton Beach for everyone that wants to get in.
