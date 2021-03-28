One person dead following a crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash In Lee County, on Saturday.
The crash took place on Green Meadow Road, just north of Balfour Terrace around 5:10 p.m. Troopers say the victim is the 37-year old man from Lehigh Acres.
According to FHP, the driver was traveling north on Green Meadow Rd., when his vehicle went onto the grass shoulder, before colliding with a concrete utility pole.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. FHP reports that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.