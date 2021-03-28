Good Morning Suncoast Weather Sunday Morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Enjoy another warm day at the beach or the pool, just be cautious at the beach as the risk of Rip Currents is high again today. Our weather is dry along the Suncoast, again. Severe storms are most likely from Georgia northward. Those storms will develop along a cold front we’re tracking, but that front will get stuck in northern Florida to start the week. That means a few more days of warm temperatures to end March. The front will finally drop to the south of us Thursday. Behind that front much cooler air returns to end the week, cool enough that you may want a jacket in the mornings, but not much moisture. Winds will be gusty Thursday and Friday, too!