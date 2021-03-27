A warm weekend along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Temperature were quite warm across the region for Saturday with most making it into the mid to upper 80′s. Expect more warm days ahead. A cold front dives in early Monday but will not alter our weather pattern much as we remain quite hot into the mid week with temperature in the mid to upper 80′s. However, Thursday mornings cold front will take a toll on our temperatures and create windy conditions. End of the week highs look to only be in the 70′s.