Thousands expected to turn out at Van Wezel for 2nd vaccine dose

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - They’re back! Thousands of Sarasota seniors are returning this weekend to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center parking lot for round two of their COVID vaccines.
Last month, 4,000 persons were inoculated during a weekend pop-up vaccination clinic organized by the City of Sarasota. All of those who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given their second shot on Saturday and Sunday. All recipients had previously registered on Everbridge website.
Clinic organizers say anyone who is scheduled to receive their second vaccine dosage, must bring the vaccination card they received last month with them to properly document the completed vaccination process.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.