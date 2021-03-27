Sarasota man facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill boss, boss’ family

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man who was fired from his job in North Port is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill his boss and his boss’ family.
According to police, Kenneth Torres, 44, was fired from his job on March 22. The employer told police that Torres stole $100,000 from the business over the past several years. But, according to an affidavit release with the arrest report, the business owner had no evidence to support that claim.
The boss also said that Torres had a large stash of cash that was possibly at a home in Venice.
The report stated that after the boss fired Torres, he received several threatening text messages from a phone number that is thought to belong to a friend of Torres.
The employer also told police that later that evening, after Torres was fired, Torres demanded he be paid $30,000 or he was “going to kill by shooting,” his two grandchildren, daughter, and son-in-law.
Officers found the phone and verified the text that threatening the employer’s family. The text allegedly said, “Please know that if I hear another word those two will be my focal point. I like to see parents cry.”
In the report, the employer said that Torres is “known to have unpredictable behavior and acts in an aggressive manner.” The employer also said that Torres was a convicted felon, and had access to a .380 caliber Glock pistol. He also said that Torres is “always under the influence of alcohol or narcotics,” according to the report.
Torres has been charged with the following:
- Written threats to kill, or do bodily injury (Felony)
- Extortion (Felony)
Torres was under a $7,500 bond, but according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, he was bonded out and released on Wednesday.
