Red Tide continues to cause problems at Manasota Key

Red Tide continues to cause problems at Manasota Key
File photo of 2017 Red Tide on Florida's Gulf Coast
By ABC7 Staff | March 27, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 12:57 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just south of the Suncoast in Lee County, red tide algae has appeared in samples taken from Captiva and Matlacha Pass. Our information partners at YourSun are reporting that red tide is still present as far north as Manasota Key.

Tests taken near Charlotte Harbor have shown medium amounts of the red tide algae this week. High concentrations of red tide can lead to respiratory illness and discomfort. Additionally, this algae can lead to deal in aquatic life such as fish, dolphins, and manatees.

Red tide has been prevalent around Manasota Key for a few weeks but this week’s reporting has made Lee County the worst in the state for this dangerous algae.

You can check local red tide levels from Mote Marine Laboratory at visitbeaches.org.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.