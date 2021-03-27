Nursing homes beginning to reopen in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis removed emergency orders that prevented visitation in nursing homes.
Now, nursing homes are responding by continuing that reopening process. ABC7 visited a Sarasota nursing home to find out their reopening plan.
The reopening is coming fast, and residents will soon be able to head out to places like shopping centers. They have been quarantined for a year, so what are the next steps?
First, visitation and small group activities are coming to nursing homes. The Fountains at Lake Pointe has scheduled in-person group activities for the first time since the pandemic started. But, the danger is still present.
“And I understand it’s much safer because I am very grateful that nobody is sick here,” said resident Marie-Claire Steinberg. “I’ve never been sick; I’ve had many tests and it’s always negative. So it’s worth it, but I’ll be delighted to go to the store.”
The nursing home said all death numbers are private, whether or not they’re due to COVID-19, so it is unclear what that number may be. But, it is low enough for the Fountains and Sarasota County to feel comfortable with the reopening.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.