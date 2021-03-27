The Heat Goes On!

The record high in Sarasota is 90° from 1994, and we’ll likely miss that by just a few degrees. We head back into the mid 80s into the coming week. And we’re tracking a cold front that will move through the Suncoast Thursday. That front brings the chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two, but also cooler air to end the week. We could even be a few degrees below the average high of 78° by Friday!