Suncoast residents react to new age eligibility guidelines for COVID vaccine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis took to Twitter on Thursday, announcing new eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida.
“I didn’t really know about that, but I would definitely get the vaccine as soon as I could in the near future,” said Ethan Johnson.
Johnson, an 18-year-old from Sarasota, is happy to hear that he’ll now be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot in the coming days, despite being in an age group that’s at a much lower risk of getting COVID.
“I would rather be safe than sorry, who knows what the long-term effects could be,” said Johnson. “People who have COVID could have effects that last maybe twenty years.”
Those who are 18-years-old and older will now be able to get the shot starting on Monday, April 5. Those who are 40 and older can get the shot beginning Monday, March 29. There are still some who say they will not get the vaccine.
“I don’t believe there’s been enough studies done and research done on the vaccine,” said Lou Ann Cane, a Sarasota resident. “As a former pharmaceutical company employee, I feel that it’s been rolled out really quickly and I’m just not feeling comfortable with it yet.”
Health departments in Sarasota and Manatee Counties say they are ready to get everyone vaccinated. Sarasota County is currently administering 13,000 shots each week and Manatee County is administering more than 16,000 shots every week. Officials say the sooner anyone 18 plus can register in one of the county’s systems, the sooner they will be able to get vaccinated.
“We’re really encouraging everyone that wants to receive a vaccine in Sarasota County to get registered in our system now,” said Steve Huard, a spokesperson for the Sarasota County Health Department. “That way when the priority groups all open, we’ll be able to give you a place in line and give you a vaccine real quick.”
