Sarasota releases updates on vaccine distribution following state’s latest requirements

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota announced that on Friday, individuals who are 40 and older and who are already registered in the system will begin to receive their account numbers in the Everbridge system.
This is in anticipation of the new requirements from Gov. Ron DeSantis that will lower the vaccination age to 40 and older beginning Monday, March 29.
Individuals 18 and older who already registered in the system will begin receiving account numbers in order of registration starting Monday, April 5; new registrants will receive account numbers within 48 hours of registering. Adults 18 and older will be queued in line to receive an appointment notice on a first-come, first-served basis.
To date, more than 164,524 individuals received the COVID-19 vaccine in Sarasota County, including those in priority group 1A, assisted living facilities, hospital and healthcare staff, and community pop-ups, and those in priority group 1B. As of 1 p.m., there are more than 32,043 individual accounts registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Sarasota County.
REMINDERS: DOH clinics are by appointment only. Individuals arriving at the mall for their appointment should plan to bring a valid ID, signed consent form, and proof of appointment notice.
- New! If an individual declines twice, they are removed from the queue, meaning they are taken out of line. This will prevent them from receiving appointment notices until they confirm with the Registration Team they would like to return back in the queue. Individuals can do so by calling the Registration Team at 941-861-VAXS (8297) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and through county social media, direct message @SRQCountyGov, or in-person at the vaccine registration and information station in the mall clinic.
- Vaccine Cards! As individuals receive their COVID-19 vaccine they will also receive a vaccination card, which will be completed after the first dose and again after the second dose. Individuals should refrain from laminating their vaccination card and instead are encouraged to take a photo. The vaccination card is a permanent record that may be updated in the future for additional vaccines. Information on the vaccination card in also entered into the FL Shots database.
- Healthcare professionals! Arriving at their appointment either at DOH-closed PODS, the main DOH clinic, or state-operated sites must bring proof of current/active employment and licensure.
