Sarasota Memorial Hospital offers experimental treatment for pancreatic cancer patients

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 57,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer were reported in 2020. With that data, Sarasota Memorial Hospital is working on improving the quality of life of patients who are diagnosed with this type of cancer.
“Our options were this or nothing,” said Brenda Scully.
Last year, her husband, Vince Scully, found out he had Stage III pancreatic cancer. That’s when he started chemotherapy and radiation.
“We ended up in the emergency room two or three times to relieve the pain,” she said.
Since then, Vince has been able to take part of a clinical trial at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. “I’ve been very upbeat on it,” said Vince.
“We met with this company. They had this catheter that allows you to block some of the vessels outgoing on the pancreas and it allows to centralize chemotherapy just to the pancreatic cancer,” said Dr. Kenneth Meredith, director of gastrointestinal oncology at SMH. “It gives us an important treatment with this detrimental cancer.”
The device used in this treatment is called RenovoGem. Vince will receive his eighth treatment, which is his last of this targeted chemotherapy.
“I’m full of energy now,” said Vince. “I run around the house!”
“We painted our kitchen and we have redone our cabinets, that tells you he’s doing OK,” Brenda said.
Dr. Meredith told ABC7 the hospital hopes to expand this treatment to other types of cancer.
“It’s only a matter of time that we can add another type of tumor -- liver tumors -- and in my mind, it will be the next step to go with this,” he said.
It’s a treatment Vince recommends. “I’m almost back to normal,” he said.
According to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancreatic cancer begins when abnormal cells in the pancreas grow and divide out of control and form a tumor.
They say more than 60,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. Pancreatic cancer is the 11th most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S.
