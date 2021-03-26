Record heat for inland areas this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The record heat will continue for areas mainly east of I-75 this weekend with high temperatures there in the low 90′s but look for low 80′s near the coast as water temperatures will moderate the heat there.
High pressure off the east coast of Florida will keep skies generally clear with just some patchy fog possible in the morning hours. That fog should burn off rather quickly with the temperatures climbing quickly through the day.
Winds will be out of the SE at 10 mph and switch around to the SW by early afternoon.
Sunday looks nice as well with some patchy fog possible in the morning then burning off and skies becoming partly cloudy through the rest of the day. The high on Sunday will be around 85 degrees.
Monday a weak cold front moves in and quickly dissipates and leaves us only some increase in cloudiness on Monday. The high on Monday will still be warm in the low to mid 80′s.
Temperatures stay in the mid 80′s each day through Thursday and then cooler air will move in on Friday which will bring temperatures back down to more seasonable readings with highs in the mid to upper 70′s and lows in the mid to upper 50′s on Friday.
For boaters look for ideal boating conditions with winds out of the SE at 10 knots then switching around to the SW at 10 knots later in the afternoon. Seas will be running 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
