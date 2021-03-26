Manatee County looking to fill COVID-19 vaccine appointments

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has a lit bit of a dilemma when it comes to their COVID-19 vaccine situation. They have a lot of vaccines available but not enough arms to put them in at the moment.
“Manatee County is starting to see a significant increase of people declining their appointments, not showing up, and just a low number of registrations for the vaccine,” said Chloe Conboy, spokesperson for the Manatee County Public Safety Department.
County officials say part of what’s going on is that many people have already been vaccinated. Also, part of the issue is that there are so many other places people can get the vaccine, especially many of the pharmacies on the Suncoast.
“My wife stayed up and signed us up,” said Jeff Phelan, a Sarasota man who received the COVID vaccine at a CVS in Bradenton. “We actually were notified by both Manatee and Sarasota Counties the next day, we would’ve taken whatever, this just happened to come first.”
The county says that another problem they are encountering is more and more people are looking for the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Manatee County currently offers two doses of the Moderna vaccine.
“This younger demographic, they are starting to get very picky with their appointment times,” said Conboy. “And they are being very selective with the vaccine they give them.”
Officials say they are going to start to weed out those people who have not responded to the county’s appointment notification. Manatee County is hoping to fill the 8,000 first dose appointments for next week. There are also 8,000 second dose appointments scheduled for next week as well.
To register for the COVID vaccine in Manatee County you can log on by clicking here.
