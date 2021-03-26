Florida’s COVID rate rises slightly in Friday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 5.69% positivity rate in Friday’s report, down from 5.58% from Thursday. Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting 6.59% and 6.08% respectively.
That state dashboard is reporting 5,759 new cases bringing the statewide total to 2,033,179. Florida reported 159 new deaths, bringing the total to 33,116.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 86,565
SECOND DOSE: 82,454
TOTAL= 168,619
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 67,995
SECOND DOSE: 50,149
TOTAL= 118, 144
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 34,371; Residents: 33,585; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 786
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 632; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,422; Nonresidents: 41
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 15,533 (46%); Female: 17,682 (53%); Unknown/No data: 370 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,766 (8%); White: 20,824 (62%); Other: 5,507 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,488 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,464 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 18,330 (55%); Unknown/No Data: 7,791 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 28,913; Residents: 27,529; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,384
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 785; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,285; Nonresidents: 59
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 12,777 (46%); Female: 14,608 (53%); Unknown/No data: 144 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,588 (6%); White: 19,632 (71%); Other: 2,105 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,204 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,035 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 15,479 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 9,015 (33%)
