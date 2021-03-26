Florida’s COVID rate rises slightly in Friday’s update

Florida’s COVID rate rises slightly in Friday’s update
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | March 26, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 2:40 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 5.69% positivity rate in Friday’s report, down from 5.58% from Thursday. Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting 6.59% and 6.08% respectively.

That state dashboard is reporting 5,759 new cases bringing the statewide total to 2,033,179. Florida reported 159 new deaths, bringing the total to 33,116.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 86,565

SECOND DOSE: 82,454

TOTAL= 168,619

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 67,995

SECOND DOSE: 50,149

TOTAL= 118, 144

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 34,371; Residents: 33,585; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 786

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 632; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,422; Nonresidents: 41

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42

Gender:  Male: 15,533 (46%); Female: 17,682 (53%); Unknown/No data: 370 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 2,766 (8%); White: 20,824 (62%); Other: 5,507 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,488 (13%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 7,464 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 18,330 (55%); Unknown/No Data: 7,791 (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 28,913; Residents: 27,529; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,384

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 785; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,285; Nonresidents: 59

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 48

Gender:  Male: 12,777 (46%); Female: 14,608 (53%); Unknown/No data: 144 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 1,588 (6%); White: 19,632 (71%); Other: 2,105 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,204 (15%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 3,035 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 15,479 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 9,015 (33%)

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.