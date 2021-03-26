First Alert Forecast: Record breaking heat building in Central Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday high temperature records were broken in Fort Myers and Lakeland and today and other Florida records will be in jeopardy.
The warm weather will continue into the weekend with inland temperatures cracking 90 degrees. Coastal communities are still benefiting from Gulf water temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s that allow the sea breeze to have a cooling effect. West of the interstate the highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, which is about 10 degrees above the normal.
We remain dry and long-range models continue to show little hope for significant rain in the next 10 days. We may have a cool front move past Thursday of next week. It’s still too far off for an accurate rain forecast, but at present it appears the front will pass by dry.
