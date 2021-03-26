DeSoto High School counselor, youth football coach charged with sexual battery of minor

ARCADIA, Fla. (North Port Sun) - A counselor at DeSoto High School was arrested Tuesday on 10 counts of sexual battery of a minor by a custodian, according to our news partners at the North Port Sun.
Bruce Jose Blanden Jr., 40, was arrested by the Arcadia Police Department and booked into the DeSoto County Jail on $1 million bond. According to a police report, Blanden was charged with the sexual battery of a student, with multiple encounters reported. One incident allegedly occurred in Blanden’s office during school hours after he called her out of her classroom.
The victim told police that on her 17th birthday, Blanden picked her up and drove her to the football field, where they had sexual contact, according to the arrest report.
Blanden was employed by First Step of Sarasota and was assigned to work at DeSoto County High School as a counselor. The North Port Sun also said he is listed as the head football coach of DeSoto Youth Football.
