Early morning crash in Siesta Key under investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single-vehicle crash this morning on Ocean Drive, near Sand Dollar Lane.
The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck hit a tree. The driver and two passengers were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Traffic of Ocean Drive was closed for a short time. The crash remains under investigation.
