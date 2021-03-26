Early morning crash in Siesta Key under investigation

A pickup truck was involved in a crash on Siesta Key Friday morning. (Source: Photo Courtesy of Mary Peirce)
By ABC7 Staff | March 26, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 1:26 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single-vehicle crash this morning on Ocean Drive, near Sand Dollar Lane.

The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck hit a tree. The driver and two passengers were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Traffic of Ocean Drive was closed for a short time. The crash remains under investigation.

