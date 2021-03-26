Capitol Watch for Friday, March 26

PROTEST, LIABILITY BILLS SET TO PASS: The House will hold a floor session and is expected to approve a controversial bill (HB 1), sponsored by Rep. Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin, R-Miami-Dade County, that Republican leaders say is needed to crack down on violent protests. The House also is expected to approve a measure (SB 72) that would shield businesses and health-care providers from lawsuits related to COVID-19. The Senate approved the liability bill last week. (9:15 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)