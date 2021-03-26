Capitol Watch for Friday, March 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The following events/topics are scheduled today in Tallahassee and elsewhere:
PROTEST, LIABILITY BILLS SET TO PASS: The House will hold a floor session and is expected to approve a controversial bill (HB 1), sponsored by Rep. Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin, R-Miami-Dade County, that Republican leaders say is needed to crack down on violent protests. The House also is expected to approve a measure (SB 72) that would shield businesses and health-care providers from lawsuits related to COVID-19. The Senate approved the liability bill last week. (9:15 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
FARMER MEETS WITH REPORTERS: Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point, will hold a media availability and is expected to make an announcement. (1 p.m., 401 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
RURAL COUNTIES AT ISSUE: The Revenue Estimating Conference will discuss fiscally constrained counties, which include many rural counties. (8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
‘IMPACT’ CONFERENCE HELD: The Revenue Estimating Conference will hold an “impact” conference, which involves considering potential costs of legislation. (9 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
OPTOMETRY BOARD MEETS: The Florida Board of Optometry is scheduled to meet in a conference call. (9 a.m. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 136103141)
ACUPUNCTURE ISSUES ON TABLE: The Florida Board of Acupuncture will meet in a conference call. (9 a.m. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 360472368)
DESANTIS, MOODY IN BREVARD COUNTY: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault will take part in a roundtable discussion at Port Canaveral. (10 a.m., Port Canaveral Cruise Terminal 3, 40 George Kind Blvd., Port Canaveral.)
UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS RELEASED: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will release February unemployment numbers, which will be followed by a media call with the department’s chief economist, Adrienne Johnston. (Numbers released at 10 a.m., with media call at 10:30 a.m.)
UNEMPLOYMENT TRUST FUND EYED: The Revenue Estimating Conference will discuss a forecast for the state unemployment compensation trust fund. (2 p.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
PROTEST BILL OPPOSED: March for Our Lives Florida and other groups will hold a drive-in rally to oppose a House bill (HB 1) that Republican leaders say is needed to crack down on violent protests. Opponents say the bill could have a chilling effect on peaceful protests and violate free-speech rights. (6 p.m., Tinker Field, Orlando.)
