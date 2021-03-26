Boat falls onto highway in Crestview, tweeters immediately notice similarities to Suez Canal situation

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WWSB) - A boat fell onto the highway Thursday in in Crestview, Fla., which did not cause any injuries. The crash occurred on westbound Interstate 10 at mile marker 56, according to Crestview Fire Department and the obstruction was removed, freeing up traffic.
Normally, this is not a story that would get national attention, But with the unfortunate timing of the Ever Given cargo ship getting lodged in the Suez Canal , all it took was a tweet from the Orlando Sentinel to notice the similarity and thus, the comparisons on Twitter began.
“I really did not expect this many boat related inconveniences in 2021,” wrote user Eric Curtin.
To read the thread of replies, you can click on the Sentinel’s original tweet.
Commenters have also been noting the similarities in the comments of the post from Crestview Fire Department as well. The Ever Given has been lodged in the Suez Canal for four days and has caused a global shipping delay as crews work to free the ship.
