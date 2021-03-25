Venice Police searching for suspect who allegedly used stolen credit card

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card.
On Jan. 28 between 12:28 p.m. and 1:15 p.m., an unidentified man allegedly used a stolen credit card at two Publix Supermarkets.
The suspect was seen with a vehicle that looks to be a newer black Model 4-door Sedan, according to police.
If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle below, contact the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.