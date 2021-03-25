SRQ Airport unveils 20-year plan to grow with increased traffic

SRQ Unveils 20-year plan
By Chase Campbell | March 24, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 9:18 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is rapidly expanding and has now released a 20-year plan to get the airport where they want it to be.

Over the next 20 years, the airport is looking to grow along with its increased traffic. The airport is growing at a breakneck pace.

Recently, the airline ran out of fuel, causing over 20 flights to be delayed.

“It’s a very very unusual amount of growth at this airport versus most airports. Most master plans, a high-end of growth would be five percent. We’re looking at growth that is nearly 88 to 90% on an annual basis. That’s just unheard of. Regardless of how well you plan, it’s tough to plan for something like that.”
President/CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick Piccolo

The growth is apparent to the airport’s frequent flyers, too.

It was a little sluggish earlier because some of the airlines didn’t want to pay some of the higher fees for a smaller airplane. But in the last, I’m gonna say, three years, it has really exploded, things have. If they’ve got a 20-year plan, I’m excited.”
Frequent Flyer Abe Keim

That 20-year plan starts with a $400,000 observation deck that will allow people to come watch planes take off and touch down.

“They’ll have cover, so if it’s raining, they can sit under cover, and it also, if everything works out well, we’ll have some pictures, historical pictures of the airport, or even looking at whether we can get sound out there, and have the tower transmissions being blared over a speaker as well. It’ll be a nice, enjoyable thing and an educational thing for children.”
President/CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick Piccolo

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.