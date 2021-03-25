SRQ Airport unveils 20-year plan to grow with increased traffic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is rapidly expanding and has now released a 20-year plan to get the airport where they want it to be.
Over the next 20 years, the airport is looking to grow along with its increased traffic. The airport is growing at a breakneck pace.
Recently, the airline ran out of fuel, causing over 20 flights to be delayed.
The growth is apparent to the airport’s frequent flyers, too.
That 20-year plan starts with a $400,000 observation deck that will allow people to come watch planes take off and touch down.
