SRQ to add more flights to Texas, Michigan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is adding several more flights to its rapidly growing flight schedule.
Southwest Airlines will add Saturday service to Dallas (Love Field) and Grand Rapids, Michigan, beginning June 12. The airline will also add second daily Sunday to Friday flights to Chicago (Midway), beginning May 9.
Current Saturday only fights to Columbus, Ohio, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis will all expand to five days a week, also beginning May 9.
These announcements come on the heels of the approval of the airport’s 10-year master plan, which includes plans for increased fuel storage, an observation deck, upgrades to the existing concourse and eventually a new concourse.
SRQ currently has 10 airlines providing nonstop service to 45 destinations.
