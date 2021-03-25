Record breaking temperatures possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a steady south wind temperatures soared into the low 90′s today east of I-75 and it was a little cooler near the coast due to the Gulf water temperature in the mid 70′s. Expect more of the same for Friday as winds will remain out of the SE to SW through the day with will warm things up into the upper 80′s to low 90′s across most of the places east of I-75 low 80′s near the coast.