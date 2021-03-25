Record breaking temperatures possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a steady south wind temperatures soared into the low 90′s today east of I-75 and it was a little cooler near the coast due to the Gulf water temperature in the mid 70′s. Expect more of the same for Friday as winds will remain out of the SE to SW through the day with will warm things up into the upper 80′s to low 90′s across most of the places east of I-75 low 80′s near the coast.
With high pressure anchored to the east of Florida we will continue to see nice weather here with plenty of sunshine. Now we may also see a little sea fog develop due to the extremely warm moist air moving in from the south. This sea fog should move out fairly quickly.
It won’t be nearly as windy on Friday as the storm system which was over the Deep South pushes away to the NE U.S. Expect those winds to be southerly at 10 mph considerably down from the 15-20 we saw on Thursday.
Saturday we see those winds turn to the SE at 10 mph which will warm things up even close to the coast. The highs will be in the upper 80s for most and low to mid 80s at the beaches. There will be no chance for rain over the weekend with generally mostly sunny skies.
We will see a weak cold front move through on Monday morning. With this front we can expect an increase in clouds and no real threat of any significant rain with this front. Don’t expect temperatures to chill too much. We will still see highs in the low 80′s on Monday with variable cloudiness at times.
Tuesday through Thursday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80′s each day.
For boaters look for winds out of the south at 10 knots and seas running 2 to 3 feet and a light chop on the waters.
