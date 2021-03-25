Police arrest suspect after officer-involved shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspect has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Bradenton on Thursday morning.
On Thursday around 10 a.m., the Bradenton Police Department responded to the Blue Boy Motel at 1839 14th St. W to investigate a trespass complaint.
One officer arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim, who pointed out the suspect who allegedly “pulled a knife” on the victim.
The officer then found the suspect, later identified as Charles William Mickel III, and disarmed him. While investigating and talking with witnesses, back-up officers arrived. This is when Mickel allegedly got into his vehicle and attempted to escape.
Mickel reversed his vehicle and almost hit an officer who had just arrived, according to police. He then drove forward, directly at the first responding officer, who was hit and thrown onto Mickel’s vehicle.
While on the hood, the officer shot through the windshield, hitting Mickel. The officer was then thrown from the hood of the vehicle as Mickel continued to try and escape.
According to police, Mickel drove back to the scene one minute later. At that time, officers approached Mickel, who surrendered and was taken into custody.
Officers immediately started live-saving techniques until paramedics arrived and took Mickel to Blake Trauma Center for treatment.
The officer who was involved was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. That officer has been placed on an administrative assignment. The officer’s information will not be released since they are a victim of a crime and do not wish their information be released due to Marsy’s Law, according to police.
Mickel was recently released from the Florida Department of Corrections in February after serving a 15-year sentence for robbery and fleeing to elude law enforcement.
He is now being charged with the following:
- Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle
- Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident. This is the protocol for officer-involved shootings in the City of Bradenton.
Bradenton Police did say they would release body camera footage as soon as they are able.
