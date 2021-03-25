Florida’s COVID rate continues to fall in Thursday’s update

March 25, 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 5.58% positivity rate in Thursday’s report, down from 6% from Wednesday. Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting 4.77% and 5.76% respectively.

That state dashboard is reporting 5,803 new cases bringing the statewide total to 2,027,429. Florida reported 107 new deaths, bringing the total to 32,957.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 86,828

SECOND DOSE: 77,696

TOTAL= 164,524

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 65,196

SECOND DOSE: 48,606

TOTAL= 113,802

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 34,246; Residents: 33,466; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 780

Conditions and Care:  Deaths: 632; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,419; Nonresidents: 40

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42

Gender:  Male: 15,474 (46%); Female: 17,628 (53%); Unknown/No data: 364 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 2,760 (8%); White: 20,739 (62%); Other: 5,485 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,482 (13%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 7,451 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 18,269 (55%); Unknown/No Data: 7,746 (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 28,799; Residents: 27,426; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,373

Conditions and Care:  Deaths: 776; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,286; Nonresidents: 59

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49

Gender:  Male: 12,730 (46%); Female: 14,560 (53%); Unknown/No data: 136 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 1,582 (6%); White: 19,560 (71%); Other: 2,104 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,180 (15%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 3,023 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 15,445 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 8,958 (33%)

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

