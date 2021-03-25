Florida’s COVID rate continues to fall in Thursday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 5.58% positivity rate in Thursday’s report, down from 6% from Wednesday. Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting 4.77% and 5.76% respectively.
That state dashboard is reporting 5,803 new cases bringing the statewide total to 2,027,429. Florida reported 107 new deaths, bringing the total to 32,957.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 86,828
SECOND DOSE: 77,696
TOTAL= 164,524
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 65,196
SECOND DOSE: 48,606
TOTAL= 113,802
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 34,246; Residents: 33,466; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 780
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 632; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,419; Nonresidents: 40
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 15,474 (46%); Female: 17,628 (53%); Unknown/No data: 364 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,760 (8%); White: 20,739 (62%); Other: 5,485 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,482 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,451 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 18,269 (55%); Unknown/No Data: 7,746 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 28,799; Residents: 27,426; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,373
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 776; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,286; Nonresidents: 59
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,730 (46%); Female: 14,560 (53%); Unknown/No data: 136 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,582 (6%); White: 19,560 (71%); Other: 2,104 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,180 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,023 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 15,445 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 8,958 (33%)
