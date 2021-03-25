Florida to expand COVID-19 vaccine age to 40+ starting Monday

By ABC7 Staff | March 25, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 10:29 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state’s vaccine requirement would lower to 40 and older beginning Monday, March 29, with a goal for vaccines to be available for all adults beginning the following Monday, April 5.

If you are resident of Manatee or Sarasota counties, your vaccinations sites are run through your county’s websites and not the state. You can find a complete list of pharmacies and links to register locally on our Suncoast Vaccine Tracker:

