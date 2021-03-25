Florida to expand COVID-19 vaccine age to 40+ starting Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state’s vaccine requirement would lower to 40 and older beginning Monday, March 29, with a goal for vaccines to be available for all adults beginning the following Monday, April 5.
The governor made the announcement via Twitter, you can watch below:
If you are resident of Manatee or Sarasota counties, your vaccinations sites are run through your county’s websites and not the state. You can find a complete list of pharmacies and links to register locally on our Suncoast Vaccine Tracker:
