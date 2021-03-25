First Alert Weather: Fair skies and warm weather will take the Suncoast into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds have shifted south and will increase in speed today. This will continue the process of driving moisture northward into the Suncoast and set up the chance for patchy fog for the next few mornings. Any fog burns off early and mostly sunny skies will be a fixture in the forecast into the weekend.
The other notable forecast feature will be the high temperatures. By the weekend we could see some near-record temperatures inland, close to 90. Coastal communities will stay cooler due to the southwest wind building each afternoon that will be cooled by Gulf water temperatures in the lower 70s. This will hold coastal regions to a high in the mid-80s.
No rain for at least the next five days. Dry periods happen in March and this certainly looks like the beginning of one. Long-range models continue to point to as much as two weeks of dry weather.
